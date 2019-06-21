Rat drops onto woman's table at Los Angeles Buffalo Wild wings

LOS ANGELES - Well, that's not something you see every day...

A rat fell from the ceiling and onto a woman's table as she sat down to eat at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles this week, KPRC said.

Alisha Norman told NBCLA that she heard something overhead right before the rat dropped.

"You could hear something come down," she said. "I knew the rat was going to be injured because it hit like a Mack truck.”

She said the rat was still alive after it hit the table. The manager claims construction is to blame.

Norman said she’s not angry, and that the manager paid her bill.

