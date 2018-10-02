Reports: 6 people reportedly hit by car at rally in Michigan

FLINT, Mich. - A Michigan television station reported that a pickup truck crashed into a crowd of protesters supporting a higher minimum wage near a McDonald's restaurant Tuesday morning in Flint.

Six people were struck by a vehicle during a "Fight for $15" rally in Flint, Michigan, WEYI-TV reported.

The Flint Police Department reported a pickup truck hit the group of protestors in the roadway. Those suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to WEYI.

Police told WEYI this crash appears to be an accident and that the driver was cooperating with police.

Video and images from WEYI showed a pickup truck resting against a utility truck after the crash.

Reports earlier this week said Democratic candidate for Michigan governor, Gretchen Whitmer, and Flint Mayor Karen Weaver would be joining restaurant workers in the rally on Tuesday.

