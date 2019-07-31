Rescue puppy born with fur mustache goes viral

DALLAS, Texas - A pup in Texas is going viral because of a distinct marking not many puppies have: a mustache.
That's right, Hearts & Bones Rescue posted photos of "Salvador Dolly" on Instagram sporting what appears to be a handlebar mustache made of fur!
The 5-week-old pup is quickly melting hearts all over America. She was part of a litter of 10 others who were recently found as strays, the non-profit dog rescue said. The mother was also rescued.
The rescue shelter is using the pup's fame to encourage families to foster and adopt puppies just like this one.
〰️MUSTACHE PARTY〰️ Mustache Puppy, mama and all her babies are out of the shelter and settled in their Texas foster home! We have officially lost our minds over this family 😂 Stay tuned for more #MustachePuppy and co updates! We can’t wait to find them their forever homes 🖤 . . #adoptdontshop #mustache #puppyoftheday #puppiesofinstagram #puppy #pupper #foster #adopt #cute #cutepuppy #puppies #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedismyfavoritebreed #pupstagram #instapuppy #puppylove #dog #dogsofinstagram #dogsofig #friyay #doglover #lovedogs #dailypuppy #dogsofnyc #dogoftheday #dogsofbark #thedodo
#MustachePuppy has a name 〰️ meet Salvador Dolly! Wanna help us save more dogs like her? We need FOSTERS in both #NYC and #Dallas to care for our pups before adoption! We were only able to save Dolly and her family because we had a foster to take them in - the more people we have ready to open their hearts and homes to a dog in need, the more we can save! If you can foster anywhere from a couple days to a couple weeks, we need YOU. Plus you get to just cuddle and stare at an adorable dog without a long term commitment, so like, it’s pretty freakin’ awesome. Fill out our foster application now at heartsandbonesrescue.com and you could help save the life of a dog like Dolly 🖤 . . #adoptdontshop #dogsofinstagram #puppyeyes #puppy #puppiesofinstagram #puppyoftheday #dailypuppy #pupstagram #instapuppy #cutepuppy #puppies #dogsofig #foster #fosterdog #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedismyfavoritebreed #buzzfeedanimals #cute #dogoftheday #dailydog #doggo #pupper #adopt #dailydog #mutt #muttsofinstagram #mustache
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.