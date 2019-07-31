National

Rescue puppy born with fur mustache goes viral

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

DALLAS, Texas - A pup in Texas is going viral because of a distinct marking not many puppies have: a mustache. 

That's right, Hearts & Bones Rescue posted photos of "Salvador Dolly" on Instagram sporting what appears to be a handlebar mustache made of fur! 

The 5-week-old pup is quickly melting hearts all over America. She was part of a litter of 10 others who were recently found as strays, the non-profit dog rescue said. The mother was also rescued. 

The rescue shelter is using the pup's fame to encourage families to foster and adopt puppies just like this one. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

