Restaurant owner apologizes over ban of MAGA hat customers

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A co-owner of Wursthall Restaurant in San Mateo, California, has apologized and is reversing course on an announced ban on serving customers who wear Make America Great Again hats.

Kenji Lopez-Alt issued a statement saying "I want to start by apologizing to my staff and partners at Wursthall.

Making a public statement without taking my team's thoughts into consideration was disrespectful and reckless. My goal at Wursthall was for it to be a restaurant where all employees and staff are treated with respect and trust, and by making that public statement without your consent, I failed at that goal. I will work hard to earn back that trust.

I am very proud to come from a diverse family. My mother is an immigrant from Japan and my father is from a steel town in Western Pennsylvania.

My family spans the political spectrum. Yet we still manage to have a wonderful time at our biannual family reunion because we have three things in common: family, a love for our country, and most importantly, respect for each other and our communities."

According to a report from KPIX-TV, The restaurant's Facebook and Yelp pages were bombarded with negative comments.

