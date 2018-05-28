Service member missing after flooding strikes Maryland city

An Army National Guard member is believed to be missing after heavy rainfall Sunday sent flash floodwaters surging through historical Ellicott City, Maryland.

Rescuers are searching for Eddison Alexander Hermond, 39, of Severn, who reported missing to Howard County police about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said Hermond, described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Sunday near a Mexican restaurant situated along Main Street in Ellicott City.

Sunday's flooding marks the second time in two years the quaint city has been ravaged by what officials described as a 1,000-year flood.

Two people were killed when a flash flood swept through the city July 30, 2016, washing away entire vehicles and putting a number of homes and businesses underwater.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of Ellicott City saw over eight inches of rainfall Sunday, bringing water levels in the nearby Patapsco River to a record height.

#ECFlood MISSING PERSON: #HoCoPolice are continuing the search for Eddison Hermond, 39, of Severn, last seen at appx. 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of La Palapa. Officials have confirmed that the attached photo is Hermond. Call 911 with any information. pic.twitter.com/y39OptYJYF — Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) May 28, 2018

