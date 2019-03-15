Sesame Street characters to be featured on new stamps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sesame Street stamps will soon be coming to a U.S. Postal Service near you!

The U.S. Postal Service will be releasing the stamps later this year, WSLS reports.

The stamp art features photographs of 16 Muppets from Sesame Street: Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Rosita, The Count, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Herry Monster, Julia, Guy Smiley, Snuffleupagus, Elmo, Telly, Grover, and Zoe.

Art Director Derry Noyes designed the stamps.

Dates have not yet been released.

