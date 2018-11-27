Some Christmas trees in short supply this year

It’s a symbol of the Christmas season, but this year, a Noble fir may be hard to come by.

The Pacific Northwest Christmas Tree Association said there is a tree shortage across the country.

The organization blames the Great Recession in 2008.

They said there was an oversupply about 10 years ago and growers planted fewer trees to save money.

The effects of that are now being felt around the country.

The association warned that shoppers can expect fewer trees to pick from, and higher prices for trees they do find.

They said you could pay 10 percent more for a tree this year.

