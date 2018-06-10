Starbucks debuts new frozen drink to kick off summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Need something fruity and refreshing to help you cool down this summer? Stop by Starbucks starting on Tuesday and try the new Serious Strawberry Frappucino.

It's a revamped version of the company's classic Strawberries and Creme Frappucino. The difference is the new frozen drink will have layers of strawberry fruit puree.

The mixture of ice, milk, and Starbucks' strawberry infusion blend will be topped off with vanilla whipped cream.

The Serious Strawberry Frappucino will be a permanent menu item, unlike previous summertime beverages.

