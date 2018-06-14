Teen catches 400 pounds marlin during fishing competition

MOREHOUSE CITY, NC - Oh what a whale of a tale this young seaman will one day tell. A 16-year-old teen caught a marlin that weighed 400 pounds in a North Carolina competition.

The marlin just barely made the minimum requirement to be considered a big blue, according to the report from WNCT.

"I don't even know, I don't even know what to say to that, I was expected a crazy lot going into this tournament, bringing able to bring fish back especially from my last ride, it is awesome," said E.J. Nettles, the junior angler who caught the beast.

Nettles is the first known junior angler to bring in a marlin in this tournament. He said it took about 45 minutes to reel in.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.