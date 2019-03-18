Texas mother gives birth to 6 babies in just 9 minutes

HOUSTON - A Texas mother gave birth to sextuplets in an astounding nine minutes.

Two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls were born this morning between 4:50 and 4:59 a.m., The Woman’s Hospital of Texas said.

"Did you know that the odds of having sextuplets are estimated at one in 4.7 billion?"

The babies weighed from 1 pound, 12 ounces to 2 pounds, 14 ounces and were in stable condition, the hospital said.

The medical team of Dr. Ziad Haidar, Dr. Sharmeel Khaira and Dr. Israel Simchowitz say the mother, Thelma Chiaka, is doing well.

Thelma named her daughters Zina and Zuriel.

