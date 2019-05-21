Texas movie theater allows dogs, offers bottomless wine

PLANO, TEXAS - Dog lovers, rejoice!
The world's first dog-friendly movie theater is open.
The Texas theatre called K-9 Cinemas offers free wine and whiskey with the purchase of your ticket.
Tickets are $5 for dogs, $9 for kids and $12.50 for adults.
Rules are you must clean up after yourself and your pet and bring paperwork showing your pup is up to date on all their shots.
The venue also holds "bring your dog to church night," "karaoke margarita night," "trivia night," and more!
We need one to open in Florida A.S.A.P.
Puppies? ✔ Movies? ✔ Free unlimited wine? ✔✔! Next Friday & Saturday only. Get your tickets online now! Adults only, 21 and up. Tell your friends! Don't have a dog but want to wine it up and pet other dogs? This is the place for you too! Make it a date night at K9C. We will be playing a surprise dog-themed movie that you'll find out when you arrive 🐶🎬🍾 #k9cinemas #dogfriendly #movietheater #bottomlesswine #allarewelcome #freewine #pleaseshare
