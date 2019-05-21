Texas movie theater allows dogs, offers bottomless wine

PLANO, TEXAS - Dog lovers, rejoice!

The world's first dog-friendly movie theater is open.

The Texas theatre called K-9 Cinemas offers free wine and whiskey with the purchase of your ticket.

Tickets are $5 for dogs, $9 for kids and $12.50 for adults.

Rules are you must clean up after yourself and your pet and bring paperwork showing your pup is up to date on all their shots.

The venue also holds "bring your dog to church night," "karaoke margarita night," "trivia night," and more!

We need one to open in Florida A.S.A.P.

