Trio accused of stealing shark, disguising it as baby

LEON VALLEY, Texas - A suspect has reportedly confessed to stealing a horn shark from the San Antonio Aquarium, after a trio was caught on surveillance camera taking the sea creature after disguising it as a baby.

According to the aquarium, the suspect confessed Monday night and told authorities the shark was still alive. Aquarium staff were sent to the location of the shark.

Two men and a woman are wanted in the theft.

The aquarium said the 16 inch shark was taken from the tide pool exhibit while the attendant was helping other guests. It said the trio watched the pool for more than an hour before making the grab.

The three used a stroller to move the shark out to the parking lot, the aquarium said.

