VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues family trapped on California roof

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dramatic video shows a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescue a family of five and their pets from the roof of a central California home.

The family was stranded Tuesday after a deadly mudslide overtook their house in Santa Barbara County, leaving them with nowhere to go, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard scrambled an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew from San Diego about 9 a.m. to free those trapped inside their homes.

The video shows rescuers lowering themselves down to the roof and rescuing the family, including the mother, father, their newborn, seven-year-old son, three-year-old daughter and two dogs.

After using a basket to bring the family members one by one up into the helicopter, the Coast Guard flew the family to an emergency staging area where they were evaluated by first responders.

Heavy rainfall is being blamed for burying the hillside neighborhoods in mud, killing at least 15 people and leaving dozens more cut off from outside help, according to CNN.

Watch the video below:

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.