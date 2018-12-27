Video: Colorado woman confronts alleged porch pirate, demands package back

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - "You f****d with the wrong person, b***h!"

Those were the words that came out of one Colorado woman's mouth when she chased down and confronted an alleged porch pirate last week.

It was December 19 when Renee Abeyta went on an unexpected run.

She received a notification on her phone saying there was someone at her front door, reports KDVR. She quickly realized someone had stolen her package.

That's when the chase began.

“I don’t even know what came out of my mouth or even why I said what I did. It just happened,” Abeyta told KDVR. “I was mad as hell. There was no way I was going to let her go, and I would have ran for as many miles as I had to to get my package.”

Watch the video below. [WARNING: Language]

