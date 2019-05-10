VIDEO: Kentucky homeowner opens fire at group of intruders

Four intruders might have committed their last home invasion after bursting into a Kentucky home only to find the homeowner was packing some serious heat.

The break-in, which was caught on home surveillance video, happened sometime late Wednesday night at a mobile home in Bowling Green, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

In the video, the intruders can be seen kicking in the front door and barging in. As one of them rounds the corner toward a hallway, he has a sudden change of heart -- and it’s immediately clear why.

The footage shows the homeowner open fire, letting loose several rounds at the source of the late-night commotion. It doesn’t take the burglars long to figure out they came to the wrong place.

Even though the intruders escaped, Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower told WDRB-TV that the home surveillance video could be the key to tracking the group down.

“It’s invaluable to have that type of footage,” Hightower said.

