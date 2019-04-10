VIDEO: Man brings camel to Michigan PetSmart

MUSKEGON, MICH. - This is most likely the best story you could read on hump day.

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo, based in Muskegon, Michigan, took their camel Jeffrey out for a trip to a PetSmart last Sunday.

The zoo recorded the experience and posted it online.

"We took Jeffrey out for a little adventure today!" the post said.

The real reason Jeffrey had to go to PetSmart was to be weighed, WDIV reports.

"The trainer was helping with Jeffrey's skills on riding in the trailer so we could safely transport him to a large industrial scale to have him weighed," Jenny Ferels, Brand Ambassador at Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo, told ABC 7.

The video has been viewed more than 131,000 times.

