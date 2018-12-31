Wildlife center where intern was mauled passed recent inspections

BURLINGTON, N.C. - A federal inspector found no problems at a North Carolina wildlife center in two inspections preceding a lion's fatal attack on a young intern there.

Authorities say 22-year-old Alexandra Black of New Palestine, Indiana, was killed by the lion during a routine cleaning Sunday at the Conservators Center near Burlington. She had started interning at the facility about two weeks ago.

According to government reports, nothing out of compliance was found at the center during inspections by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in April 2018 or January 2017. The government inspector counted 16 lions, three tigers and two leopards among 85 animals during the 2018 site visit.

No workplace safety complaints were found in an online search of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

A center spokeswoman, Taylor Sharp, said no one was available Monday to discuss the center's safety protocols. The center notes on its website that it's not accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The tragedy hits close to home for the workers at the Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jacksonville. Kurt LoGiudice, the executive director of the facility, said hundreds of volunteers and interns work directly with the large cats.

During maintenance and cleaning time, the animals are brought into separate lockdown cages.

"There's hinges. There's also chains. So if the hinge is bad, there's also a chain there," LoGiudice said. "The people that care for these animals are in a safe environment."

Before any Catty Shack employee or volunteer goes to where the animals are, they must go to the volunteer room. They must hand over all their electronic devices, including cell phones. They then take a two-way radio to ensure communication is always possible.

LoGiudice said employees and volunteers also work in pairs as another precaution. He pointed out that there is a fire station close to the sanctuary.

