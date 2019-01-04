Woman in vegetative state gives birth, prompting sex abuse investigation, report says

PHOENIX, Az. - Arizona authorities are investigating the rape of a female patient in a vegetative state in a nursing facility.

The woman stunned workers when she went into labor, claiming they didn't even know she was pregnant.

The woman, who has been in a vegetative state at the facility for at least 14 years after a near-drowning incident, gave birth to a healthy baby boy Saturday, 3TV/CBS 5 reported.

According to the news stations' source, the patient starting moaning and a nurse ended up delivering the baby.

“From what I’ve been told she was moaning. And they didn’t know what was wrong with her,” the source said, according to the station. "None of the staff were aware that she was pregnant until she was pretty much giving birth."

They say this patient required round the clock care, and many would have had access to her room.

But nobody knows who did this to her.

“[She was] not even able to communicate the fact that she was pregnant,” the source said.

Adult Protective Services and the Arizona Health Department are both looking into the rape, as well as local law enforcement.

Right now, no suspects have been named.

In light of the incident, protocol at the facility has reportedly changed to require male staff to bring a female employee with them when entering a female’s room.

According to the website, Hacienda Healthcare serves more than 2,500 people each year.

