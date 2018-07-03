Nationwide alert: Police searching for 3 men accused of raping, kidnapping 2 Ohio teens

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - Police are searching for three men accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting two teenage girls, ages 13 and 14.

Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for Juan Garcia Rios Adiel, Arnuflo Ramos and David Ramos Contreras on two counts of kidnapping and rape.

Police know that David Ramos Contreras of Mexico is 27 years old, but do not know the ages of the other men.

Another man, 24-year-old Simon Juan, has already been arrested in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Bowling Green Police Division (419) 352-1131, Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME, or their local law enforcement agency.

