Navy, Coast Guard rescue 3 fishermen off coast of Brunswick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With help from the Coast Guard, the Navy rescued three fishermen in distress off the coast of Brunswick early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The rescue happened about 63 miles off the coast sometime after the Coast Guard received a 3:30 a.m. distress signal from the Barbara Lynn fishing boat, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard sent boat and helicopter crews out in search of the 42-foot fishing boat. The USS Hue City, which also responded, spotted flares and a life raft within a mile of the boat's last known position.

The Hue City's crew rescued the fishermen from the raft and then flew them by helicopter to Naval Station Mayport, where they received medical evaluations.

Lt. Cmdr Ryan Kelley, a Coast Guard spokesperson, credited cooperation between the Coast Guard, Navy and fishermen with bringing the trio home safely.

"This case highlights the close cooperation between the Coast Guard and the Navy as well as the importance of having the right safety equipment on board," Kelley said.

