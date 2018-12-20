Navy Federal Credit Union experiencing issue with account deposits, phone line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Didn't get paid? You're not alone. Customers are not happy after their direct deposits didn't go through on Thursday.

Navy Federal Credit Union confirmed they are working on a solution to fix the problem.

"We're experiencing a delay with account deposits today, and we're working through a solution. Currently members are unable to call in to speak with representatives," the credit union said in a tweet.

People also say they did not receive a notification or email confirming the problem.

It was also confirmed that members were unable to call the 24-hour line (1-888-842-6328) to speak with representatives.

We're experiencing a delay with account deposits today, and we're working through a solution. Currently members are unable to call in to speak with representatives.



Online and mobile banking are available. Please watch this space for updates as we work to resolve. — Navy Federal (@NavyFederal) December 20, 2018

There is no way to say for sure when this problem will be fixed, but people are not happy that they are having problems so close to Christmas:

Entirely too close to the holidays for this kinda mess. Seriously! — Jeremy Berry (@linktupwitjb) December 20, 2018

Well it can’t be the funding source because my other banks have deposited the money I send to them from my pay. A notification of some kind would have been nice instead of me having to google to see if it was just me or everyone. — Victoria (@VGTG12) December 20, 2018

This is ridiculous. We need to know exactly what is going on... we all have bills to pay. — Laurita (@lauritab10) December 20, 2018

If you are aware you should send an email with details to your customers. Not everyone has social media and giving us generic answers doesn’t ease the situation. Based on the comments I see, people have been contacting you since yesterday....So Unprofessional. — Laurita (@lauritab10) December 20, 2018

News4Jax reached out to the credit union around noon, but have not heard back.

We will update this article as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.