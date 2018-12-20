News

Navy Federal Credit Union experiencing issue with account deposits, phone line

Bank says it is "working through a solution"

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Didn't get paid? You're not alone. Customers are not happy after their direct deposits didn't go through on Thursday.  

Navy Federal Credit Union confirmed they are working on a solution to fix the problem. 

"We're experiencing a delay with account deposits today, and we're working through a solution.  Currently members are unable to call in to speak with representatives," the credit union said in a tweet. 

People also say they did not receive a notification or email confirming the problem. 

It was also confirmed that members were unable to call the 24-hour line (1-888-842-6328) to speak with representatives.

There is no way to say for sure when this problem will be fixed, but people are not happy that they are having problems so close to Christmas:  

News4Jax reached out to the credit union around noon, but have not heard back. 

We will update this article as soon as we receive more information. 

