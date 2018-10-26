Navy marine survival suits wash up on St. Augustine Beach

Multiple marine survival suits were found along the shore of St. Augustine Beach. (Photos courtesy: St. Augustine Beach Police Department)

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - Several Navy marine survival suits washed up along the shore of St. Augustine Beach, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Beachgoers spotted them and reported the discovery to the St. Augustine Beach Police Department.

After the suits were found, a Coast Guard helicopter flew out to the area to make sure there was no vessel in distress. None was found, but two Navy ships were in the area, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard crew made contact with the ships. There was no confirmation the suits were from either of the two ships or, if they were, how they fell overboard.

Several people at St. Augustine Beach Thursday called the discovery strange.

"That's crazy," said one St. Augustine resident.

Some beachgoers expressed concern, saying they hope no vessels are later found in distress.

"It’s a mystery," said Trevor Smith, who lives in St. Augustine. "I have no idea. I’ve never seen these before and if I saw them, I would think that they blew off a boat."

Others said they're worried that the suits belong to people who could be in trouble.

"That’s kind of terrifying," said a woman who lives in St. Augustine. "Were they just lost off of a ship? Did people die in them?"

News4Jax called the Naval Station Mayport public affairs officer for more information but had not heard back as of Thursday evening.

Anyone who finds one of the suits or similar equipment is asked to call the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.

