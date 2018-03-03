Navy's Memorial Stadium to host NHL hockey

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The NHL will hold another game in its stadium series Monday at 8 p.m.

The site of the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals will be the Navy's Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

The NHL has played 24 previous regular-season games outdoors. Conditions for this one could be the worst to date, as the east coast is being battered by a nor'easter with heavy winds.

The Washington Capitals posted a video on its website showing how the Navy's football stadium was transformed into a hockey rink. Click here to watch the video.

