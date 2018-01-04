Nearly 20,000 complaints filed with Florida's Do Not Call Registry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - More than 40,000 Floridians filed complaints about violations of the State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Do Not Call Registry last year.

Barbara Rodman was enjoying a bit of recreation bowling with other seniors, but throwing a strike takes concentration, and holding that concentration can be difficult when you’re interrupted by annoying solicitation calls.

Rodman estimates she still gets about 300 unwanted calls a year.

“I want to talk to somebody about it and see if they'll make them stop,” Rodman said. “I get calls about renewing a warranty on my car. There's no point to it.”

This year, violations of Florida’s do-not-call list were by far the most common complaints filed with the DACS. With more than 19,000 complaints, it amounts to nearly nine times as many complaints as the second most common complaint category, landlords.

Florida ranked second for complaints filed with the federal government for violations of the national do-not-call list. The department wasn’t available for an interview for this story, but in 2014, Capitol News spoke with them, and it seems little has changed.

“People do not want to be called at their dinner hour or late into the evening,” Liz Compton, DACS Bureau of Compliance chief, said in 2014. “Especially when they're on the do-not-call list.”

Despite the high number of complaints, DACS officials said they're holding violators accountable. The department collected more than $2.6 million in fines for consumers in 2017.

To file a complaint with the DACS, call 1-800-HELP-FLA or visit FreshfromFlorida.com.

Click here for more information about the DACS Do Not Call Registry.

