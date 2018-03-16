Nearly 600,000 pacifier & teether holders recalled due to choking hazard

Near 600,000 Dr. Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders have been recalled due to a choking hazard.

Handi Craft recalled 590,000 units of the product after 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching. No injuries have been reported so far.

The pacifiers and teether handles were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Walmart, Amazon.com and various stores nationwide from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10.

Styles included in the re call:

Giraffe

Zebra Turtle

Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition)

Frog (Special Holiday Edition)

Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition)

Deer

Bunny

Only holders with the following lot codes are included in this recall: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917.

For more information, call Handi-Craft at 833-224-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or CLICK HERE and select "Recall Information."

