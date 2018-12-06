Nearly all charges dropped against man arrested after church burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man arrested after a Jacksonville church was burglarized is still facing charges, however, many of those charges have been dropped, according to court records.

Brandon Clark, 37, was originally charged with ten counts of burglary and dealing in stolen property. Records show he's still charged with one count of burglary and two counts of drug possession, but it's unclear what the burglary charge is in reference to.

ICYMI: Lawn equipment stolen from Jacksonville church

"I thought he was going to get time, going to be in prison for a long time," said Pastor Butch Nelson of Harmony Community Church.

News4Jax originally spoke to Nelson when lawn equipment was stolen from the church's shed in May. Since then, the church was burglarized two more times.

In October, Nelson said police were led to a home around the corner from the church where they found the stolen items.

"They went to the house, they caught the guy that they had fingerprints on," Nelson said.

On Nov. 19, Nelson received a letter stating the State Attorney's Office dropped nine of the charges against Clark.

"We're not being protected," Clark said. "They're letting these guys off."

Records show Clark is still serving time for burglary and two drug charges. He's set to be released on Mar. 13.

News4Jax has requested comment from the State Attorney's Office on why the charges were dropped.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.