Nearly all Florida wildlife officers will now wear body cameras

Hundreds of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are now equipped with body cameras.

The agency said it recently completed a staggered roll-out of the cameras to nearly all of its 853 sworn members. The roll-out started in January.

FWC said the cameras will capture evidence in the event of a crime, citizen interaction or use-of-force incident.

The agency also hopes the cameras will increase transparency and trust with the people it serves.

One officer's body camera recently captured an encounter with an endangered Florida Panther.

Officer Rubentstein was called when highway workers reported the big cat trapped on the wrong side of a highway fence in southwest Florida outside a refuge.

The officer -- along with a good Samaritan -- were able to slowly encourage the animal to safety.

