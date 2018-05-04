Need a Lyft? Alligator hitches ride on back of turtle

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. - Need a Lyft? Or maybe an Uber?

A funny scene unfolded in South Carolina, when an alligator received a turtle-back ride!

The "Kiawah Uber" is up and running - well swimming actually. This alligators seem to be satisfied with the service, but it might be a little compact for larger customers. 📸: Mary Lubic. #Kiawah #NaturallyKiawah #turtles #alligators #protectwhatyoulove pic.twitter.com/exM7nSOtmn — Kiawah Conservancy (@KiawahConserv) May 3, 2018

"The "Kiawah Uber" is up and running," the Kiawah Conservancy tweeted.

