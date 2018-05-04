News

Need a Lyft? Alligator hitches ride on back of turtle

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Photo: Mary Lubic, Kiawah Conservancy‏

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. - Need a Lyft? Or maybe an Uber? 

A funny scene unfolded in South Carolina, when an alligator received a turtle-back ride!  

"The "Kiawah Uber" is up and running," the Kiawah Conservancy tweeted. 

