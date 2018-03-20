Neighbors concerned about development near Fish Island Marina

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Nieghbors in St. Johns County are upset about a new development coming to property near the Fish Island Marina.

Neighbors said they aren’t surprised by the development, located just off State Road 312 on the north side of the bridge, but they aren’t happy with it. They’ve posted their concerns on social media and say the land is home to a pair of bald eagles.



They aren’t looking forward to their marshland view being obstructed but they say with development in St. Johns County booming, it was only a matter of time.



“I would rather it not be there but, it’s a little development. As long as they’re following the zoning laws, you have to live with it,” said Lee Bailey. He has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years. He says the quiet community has seen their share of wildfires because of their location. With a new development coming in, he’s worried about where the animals will go.

Builders are planning to transform the area into a multi-family residential development.



Other neighbors said not only will wildlife be evicted but the quiet neighborhood they all love will change.

“I’m not sure I’m big on the traffic coming in and out of here. It’s kind of secluded back here which is why I like living here. When you’re coming over the 312 bridge, that’s going to change- now you’re just gonna see houses,” said Jimmy Phillips, another nearby resident.

News4Jax has tried to contact the builder as well as St. Johns County to get a timeline on the development. This article will be updated as soon as that information is received.

