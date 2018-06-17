Neighbors in shock about body found after Sandalwood SWAT standoff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Neighbors were shocked to discover a body was found after an hourslong SWAT standoff.

Police announced late Friday night that a man inside of a Sandalwood home was taken to a hospital after he reported a domestic dispute with his wife.

When officers arrived, the man threatened to harm himself and police. He also admitted to taking prescription pills.

The neighbors who spoke with News4Jax are all shocked to hear the news. They said the man who threatened to harm himself seemed happy, especially around his family.

The man is in a hospital, but it's unclear whose body was found or where it was found.

"About 3 o' clock, we had a policeman come to our door and tell us we had a situation," said Dorothy Reid Farabee, a neighbor. "They told us to stay inside and they said someone had possibly been shot."

Police have not released the man's identity. Neighbors said he was quiet and always played outside with his son. Most said they can't believe he would harm himself or anyone else.

"It's wild. I mean, this is definitely unexpected," Farabee said. "My child plays out here. I've seen (the family) throwing the ball down the street. We would just never think something like this would happen."

No matter what, Farabee said she offers condolences to the family.

The man's child is OK. News4Jax has learned the man's wife filed for a divorce in April. The couple had been married 20 years.

