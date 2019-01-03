Neighbors: Overgrowth creates blind spot near senior center, park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Trees, bushes and weeds are so overgrown near a city-owned park and senior center in Northwest Jacksonville, concerned citizens worry it's only a matter of time before a driver is involved in a tragedy.

Neighbors say a lack of maintenance has created a dangerous blind spot at the intersection of East Water and Water streets -- the only way in and out of Riverview Community Center and Riverview Park. But even though complaints were made to the city three months ago, nothing has been done yet.

"It's pretty dangerous coming in and out of here," Johnny Hart told the I-TEAM on Wednesday morning.

Hart contacted us for help, sharing photos along with documentation of his complaints he's filed with the city since September 2018.

"It's city property. All of it. The road, the park, everything," said Hart.

He and other senior citizens visit the community center every day for meals and entertainment. Hart said he’s seen way too many close calls at the intersection, adding he was almost run off the road himself.

"You’ve got to get your face about right here, before you really know if anything is coming to turn in down there. And then, once you get out here, you can’t really look around that curb," Hart showed us as he pulled into the intersection. "It’s dangerous. Somebody’s going to get hurt."

The I-TEAM contacted city officials, who said Hart's complaints were entered into the city's CARE system last year, but we're told the cleanup isn't slated to be done until this coming May.

We brought the issue to the attention of City Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman, who represents that area.

"According to the city, it wasn't going to be fixed until May. You think that's too far?" we asked Pittman.

"Oh, I definitely think that's way too far, especially if it's a safety issue," Pittman said. "I have worked with the departments to let them know it's definitely an urgency and safety issue, and they have guaranteed me it will be taken care of immediately."

"You agree this is a dangerous scenario?" we asked Pittman.

"Oh absolutely, absolutely." she answered. "I mean, I wouldn't want my grandmother or my mother to come out of an area to be sideswiped, or even a fatality."

The I-TEAM will continue to follow the progress at the intersection of East Water and Water Streets in Northwest Jacksonville near the Riverview Community Center and neighboring park.

Meanwhile, Pittman says she's formed a group of ambassadors to spot blight and other issues in District 8 and will be holding a community cleanup next month. To find out more, you can call her office at 630-1676 or email JPittman@coj.net.

If you have a request for the city of Jacksonville or a complaint to file, you can do it online or call 630-CITY. Be sure to get the CARE issue number associated with your request or complaint. This will act as a confirmation number and give you a way to track your issue.

If you are concerned your issue isn't being addressed, you can contact your City Council representative. You will find contact information for each Jacksonville council member here. If you are unsure which council member represents your neighborhood, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.