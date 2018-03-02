Neighbors want to stop dangerous speeding in Nassau County

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Neighbors who live on Spring Hill Road in Fernandina are complaining about people speeding. They say many drivers are ignoring numerous signs warning of children and speeding by at 50 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone.

One woman says her young brother was killed instantly while playing in a ditch in the yard when a driver speeding down the road lost control and struck him. She says she would hate for that to happen to anybody's child but it could because of how fast people drive in her neighborhood and the number of kids who regularly play in the area.

Neighbors say police need to enforce the speed limit and write tickets to slow drivers down. They say they notice the speeding problem gets better when officers patrol the roadway but as soon as they're gone, the speeding picks up again.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.