Neptune Beach police officer sentenced for petit theft, officials say

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - A man who was a patrol officer for the Neptune Beach Police Department has been sentenced following a negotiated guilty plea to petit theft, according to the state attorney's office.

Christopher Ortiz, 33, was sentenced to six months in Duval County Jail. Officials with the state attorney's office said Ortiz will also surrender his Florida Department of Law Enforcement certificate and will make full restitution to the three victims identified during the investigation.

Ortiz was a patrol officer for the Police Department at the time of the offenses, officials said. The department received complaints about missing property from people Ortiz had arrested on prior occasions.

Officials said the Police Department and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office conducted a joint undercover operation on the night of July 17.

During the operation, Ortiz arrested an undercover detective posing as an impaired driver. Officials said that during the arrest process, Ortiz stole $807 in cash from the undercover detective's wallet.

Ortiz was arrested. Officials said he admitted during a post-arrest interview to taking the cash from the detective's wallet and indicated the money was going to be for his own benefit.

The subsequent investigation revealed Ortiz had taken money from three other people during previous arrests, officials said.

"While we are strongly disappointed in Mr. Ortiz's actions, we are exceptionally pleased with the disposition of this case," Neptune Beach police Chief Richard Pike said. "Our commitment to the public's trust is paramount and vital to our continued success while serving the public. We hope that this not only brings resolution to this case, but also sends a strong message that while misconduct is rare in law enforcement, it is dealt with swiftly and effectively."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.