Neptune Beach police search for bank robber

The search is on for a man who robbed the SunTrust Bank on Third Street in Neptune Beach on Friday afternoon.

Police said haven't released details of the robbery but released photos of the robber and described him as a light-skinned black man, 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall and between 130-150 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie with an American Eagle design, light-colored pants and black/white Nike low tops

He was last seen running northwest from the bank. Because he was armed with a handgun, police said not to approach him but to call 911.

