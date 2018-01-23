Neptune Beach teen killed when boulder hits him in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Authorities in South Carolina say a teenager from Neptune Beach, Florida, was killed when a boulder rolled down a hill and hit him while he was climbing near some falls.

Jacob Bridges Acker, 18, was hiking with a group beside Wildcat Branch Falls on Friday, according to Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler.

The statement said that while Acker attempted to climb next to the falls, a large boulder shifted, rolled down a hill and struck him.

It's believed the boulder weighed at least 1,000 pounds.

A statement from the coroner's office considered Acker's death an accident. The office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

News4Jax is trying to learn more about the teen and will update this article later today.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.