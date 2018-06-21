Network's 'most prolific trader of child porn in Florida' sentenced to prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 49-year-old Jacksonville man will spend seven years in prison for receiving thousands of child sexual abuse videos and pictures online, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

Specifically, a computer belonging to William Marion Patterson contained about 854 videos and 5,394 images depicting young children being sexually abused, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez.

Patterson was sentenced in federal court this week.

In 2015, the FBI, along with other agencies, started looking into Patterson, who was reportedly using a particular online file-sharing network, according to court documents cited in the release.

Patterson was being investigated as part of an undercover online child exploitation case.

At the time, he was the most prolific trader of child pornography in the state of Florida on the file-sharing network, officials said.

Authorities served a search warrant at Patterson’s home on June 11, 2015. In an interview with investigators, he admitted, among other things, that he used this file-sharing network and that he was responsible for everything found on his computer, officials said.

Subsequent forensic analyses revealed the number of videos and images on Patterson’s computer.

In addition to the FBI, the case was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. It was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

