New bill would require SC high school students to take 'personal finance' class

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Learning how to be responsible with money may be a requirement for students in South Carolina.

Horry County Senator, Luke Rankin has pre-filed a new bill that would require high school students to take a personal finance class.

The class would cover things like budget, insurance, taxes, debt and how to save money.

"You can really put yourself in a really bad hole that you're gonna be digging yourself out of the rest of your life," Dr. Christopher St. John, Certified Financial Planner at Carolina Wealth Advisors, told WCBD.

The course would be half a credit. Students would have to pass a test before graduating.

Some are praising this decision, saying it would help the younger generation prepare for world beyond high school.

The new bill, if passed, would go into effect for the 2020-2021 school year.

