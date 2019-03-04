New bus service starts Monday in Clay County

Starting Monday, March 4 there will be a new bus service in Clay County. The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is setting up the new service, called Clay Community Transportation.

Riders will be able to take the bus Monday through Friday. There will be two lines that run through the county, the Red and Blue lines. They will take riders to locations like the Orange Park Mall, St. Johns River State College and Orange Park Medical Center.

The typical fare to take the bus is $1, but there is a reduced price if you're a senior citizen (60 and older) or a child under the age of 6. Then it will be $0.50.

Here are the locations the two lines run to.

RED LINE:

- Clay County Library

- Orange Park Library

- Orange Park Mall

- Orange Park Medical Center

- Orange Park Senior Center

- St. Vincent's Medical Center

BLUE LINE:

- Clay County Courthouse

- Clay County Health Department

- Kindred Hospital North Florida

- Naval Air Station Jacksonville

- Orange Park Library

- Orange Park Mall

- Orange Park Medical Center

- Orange Park Senior Center

- St. Johns River State College

The buses start as early as 5:45 a.m. and run until 7:15 p.m.

JTA set up a website with further details.

This transit replaces the former transit provided by Clay County's Council on Aging.The Council ran into ongoing financial problems and was used primarily by disadvantaged and disabled clients.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.