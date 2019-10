ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Spirit lovers, rejoice!

A new distillery has opened its doors in St. Augustine. City Gate Spirits held its grand opening on October 12.

The distillery offers "easy-sipping" spirits including:

Apple Pie Moonshine

Pineapple Rum

Tropical Rum

Spiced Orange Rum

Sweet Tea Vodka

It is located on St. George Street, is open seven days a week and offers tastings.

