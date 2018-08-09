New EWC president welcomes back employees with $25K gift

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 30th president of Edwards Waters College addressed his staff as a group for the first time Thursday as they returned for the new academic year.

Dr. Zachary Faison Jr. has been described by former co-workers as bold, tenacious and visionary. A room full of college employees got a taste of his personality as he got them excited and ready for a new academic year.

Faison assured the room that EWC will thrive under its current administration and continue moving on a forward trajectory for student enrollment and retention.

His speech ended with the presentation of $25,000 to the college, money he and his wife said is meant to support faculty and staff.

"They will be able to attend the national conferences, to present, to engage in research, which will really help to develop them individually, as well as burnish the academic reputation of our esteemed college," Faison said.

Faison, who has been in the president’s seat for 15 days, told News4Jax he plans to make assessments and look at the institution as a whole to ensure a safe environment for students and staff.

