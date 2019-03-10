New exhibit at Jacksonville church reflects on horrors of Holocaust

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. - A new exhibit in Jacksonville encourages the community to reflect on the horrors of the Holocaust.

The “Lest We Forget” exhibit opened Sunday at the Saint John’s Cathedral, during the Season of Lent for Christians.

The exhibit includes a collection of powerful images taken by photographers – including pictures taken from inside a Nazi concentration camp and Holocaust survivors.

Jay Wright, a member of the Saint John’s Cathedral Exhibition Committee, says the exhibit comes to life.

"You can see the terrible business of the Holocaust, Auschwitz Concentration Camp, the people who survived and learn a little about their story and the really interesting thing to me, these people who are rescuers who rescued Jews from the concentration camps."

The exhibit is a partnership between Saint John's Cathedral and the Jewish Family and Community Services.

"We thought it would be a good exhibition for Lent because after the Holocaust all the Christian churches realized the guilt, they had for collaborating, the terrible things that happened and attitudes completely changed," Wright said.

The free exhibit is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Visitors will need to enter Saint John’s Cathedral from the Church Street door.

