New fire station coming to Baymeadows area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - District 11 City Council Member Danny Becton will hold a press conference Monday, July 16 to announce a recent purchase and sale agreement by the City of Jacksonville. The agreement will bring another fire station to Baymeadows Road East and Gate Parkway.

At 6 p.m., Councilman Danny Becton and JFRD Chief Kurt Wilson will be meeting with the public to talk about future plans for the new Station 63 coming to this area.

In the 2017-2018 budget, money was appropriated to fund the new Station 63. It will take approximately 18 to 24 months to build. Funds were also allocated to create a temporary station while the new station is being built.

Over the past several years, fire and rescue services for this area have been a priority because of growth in the area.

Fire Station 44 and two other Southside stations receive calls that must be picked up by nearby units, which can hurt response times.

Additional resources are being used at Station 44, including extra firemen and equipment destined for the future Fire Station 63.

These additional services that are provided now offer more protection for the Baymeadows area, but do not lower homeowner insurance rates.

