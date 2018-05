EAST HANOVER, New Jersey - A New Jersey high school just recently passed a new rule for the cheerleading squad — everyone makes the team, KSAT reports.

The new rule comes after a parent complained that their child didn’t make the team after tryouts in April, according to NJ.com.

The new rule is getting mixed reactions online and from parents and students who attend Hanover Park.

What do you think?

Read more HERE.

WJXT / KSAT