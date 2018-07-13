New Littoral Combat Ship step closer to coming to Mayport

MARINETTE, Wis. - Lockheed Martin said Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 13, the future USS Wichita, completed acceptance trials in the waters of Lake Michigan. LCS 13 is the seventh Freedom-variant LCS set for delivery to the U.S. Navy later this summer.

"LCS 13's accomplishment of passing the trials means the ship is a step closer to joining the fleet and conducting critical maritime operations for the Navy," said Joe DePietro, vice president, small combatants and ship systems at Lockheed Martin. "This ship is agile, powerful and lethal, and the industry team and I are looking forward to her delivery, commissioning and deployment."



The trials, conducted July 9-12, included a full-power run, maneuverability testing and air detect-to-engage demonstrations of the ship's combat system. Major systems and features were demonstrated, including aviation support and small boat launch handling and recovery.

The USS Wichita will be homeported in Mayport Naval Station. The next ship coming to the base is scheduled to be the USS Sioux City, followed by the USS Wichita.

The new ship will bring about 80 crew members with it to Mayport Naval Station and require dozens more Navy personnel to do maintenance work on the ship while docked.

