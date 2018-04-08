New look to historic St. Augustine after crackdown on panhandlers

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Police in St. Augustine started enforcing a new ordinance Friday that prohibits panhandling in certain busy parts of town, including businesses and tourists attractions. And people are already noticing a change.

"Before there would be people sitting along the fence with their dogs and signs asking for money and cigarettes and whatever and now, there’s nothing," said Maria Garrett, owner of The Shell Shop.

Panhandling grew to become an issue for people who live, work, and visit the city.

Jim Olds is a retired street performer who visits St. Augustine often.

"I I have nothing against somebody sitting there with a sign that says God bless or whatever with the little cup, But they were getting a little aggressive," Olds said.

Many people like James Mullis who lives and works in the city, are breathing a sigh of relief and said the new ordinance appears to be working, at least for now.

"I’d be scared walking past them because they would sit like right outside the door, right outside the entrance, I’m glad this whole thing is happening, because now I don’t have to be afraid," Mullis said.

Officers said they have already been handing out citations to those breaking the ordinance and if someone racks up three citations, the officers will make an arrest.

