New Marriott Hotel coming to St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A new Renaissance Marriott Hotel is coming to the San Marco area of downtown St. Augustine, according to the Financial News and Daily Record.

Hotel operator Kanti Patel plans to open the 89-room hotel at 28 San Marco Ave. between West Castillo Drive and Grove Avenue in fall 2019. Construction is expected to begin in April.

San Marco Hotel Inc., led by Patel, paid about $7.43 million for five parcels to assemble the 1.73-acre site, according to the St. Johns County property appraiser.

The five parcels contain the St. Augustine Information Center, the Best Western Spanish Quarter Inn, Barnacle Bill’s restaurant and a gravel parking lot. Patel said those structures will be demolished, according to the Financial News and Daily Record.

