New oceanfront Embassy Suites hotel opens in St. Augustine Beach

ST.AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - A new Embassy Suites hotel has opened in St. Augustine Beach, offering stunning waterfront views and family-friendly resort amenities.

The upscale resort has 175 suites with panoramic views of the beach, ocean and pool. The resort offers designated family suites with bunk beds. The property has large meeting rooms and ballrooms for social gatherings like weddings, with more than 20,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 5,200-square-foot, oceanfront ballroom with outdoor terraces.

Guests staying at Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort can enjoy a free, made-to-order breakfast in the morning as well as complimentary drinks and appetizers daily at the Evening Reception. During the day, guests can enjoy drinks and a light lunch menu at Castaway Cantina by the resort pool, and later, they can dig into delicious seafood and farm-to-table dining at Harvest & Reel, the resort’s signature restaurant.

Embassy Suites is located near several kid-friendly attractions, including Anastasia State Park, the iconic St. Johns County Ocean Pier, Castillo de San Marcos, the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum.

Other amenities include 500 feet of beach access with beach chairs, umbrellas, and food for guests; a 24-hour convenience market; a 24-hour business center; a 24-hour fitness center; an outdoor, resort-style pool with a poolside bar; watersport activities; and valet service. Each suite is equipped with an HDTV, complimentary Wi-Fi for Hilton Honors members, a mini-fridge, microwave, wet bar, coffee maker and a work desk.

