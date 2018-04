ORLANDO, Fla. - Would you go for the ride of your life at 420 feet in the air?

StarFlyer, the tallest swing ride in the world, is set to open in Orlando that will spin guests up to 65 miles per hour over Central Florida.

Testing for the newest attraction has begun and the ride is expected to open to the public on June 1, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The new ride is in proximity to Kings Dining and Entertainment.

