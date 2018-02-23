New proposed bill would ban saggy pants

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - People in South Carolina could soon pay for wearing saggy pants.

A new proposed bill in South Carolina would make it unlawful to wear pants too low and that expose “skin or undergarments,” WBTW reports.

It would not be a criminal offense, but offenders could be fined $25 for a first offense; $50 or three hours of community service for a second offense; and $75 or six hours of community service for a third or subsequent offense.

According to House Bill 4957:

“It is unlawful for a person to appear in public wearing his pants more than three inches below the crest of his ileum exposing his skin or undergarments.”

The bill refers to the unlawful act in terms of the male pronoun “his.” Females are not included in the wording.

In 2016 the City of Timmonsville approved allowing fines for people who intentionally show their underwear.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.