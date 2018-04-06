New Study: Parental control apps drive wedge between parents, teens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new study by yhe University of Central Florida finds parental control apps might not be as effective as originally thought. They might actually drive a wedge between parents and teens.

The apps can block certain websites, limit screen time, and track children's online activity.

The survey tracked 200 parents who had at least one child 13 to 17 years old. Half of these parents admitted to using a parental control app.

The researchers analyzed 736 publicly posted reviews written by teens and younger children for parental-control apps on Google Play. They found that approximately 79 percent of the reviews written rated the apps two stars or less, out of a possible five.

Researchers also found that teens whose parents used these apps were more likely to be exposed to unwanted content and online harassment. The researchers concluded that more parental control does not ensure teen safety.

For more on the study, go to UCF.edu.